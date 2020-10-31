Ralph Roger BloseFayetteville—Ralph Roger Blose passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.He is survived by his wife, Angela D. Roberts of the home; two sons, Jason R. Blose of Fayetteville, NC. and Adam C. Blose of the home; two daughters, Angela Blose of Pirmasans, Germany and Allison M. Terrell and husband, Calvin of Hope Mills, NC.; brother, Dirk H. Blose and wife, Toni of Fayetteville, NC.; and two grandchildren, Alaina and Caiden.He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Christa Blose.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Arran Lake Baptist Church at 1:00 PM officiated by Pastor Jeff Isenhour. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.