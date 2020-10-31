Ralph Roger Blose
Fayetteville—Ralph Roger Blose passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Angela D. Roberts of the home; two sons, Jason R. Blose of Fayetteville, NC. and Adam C. Blose of the home; two daughters, Angela Blose of Pirmasans, Germany and Allison M. Terrell and husband, Calvin of Hope Mills, NC.; brother, Dirk H. Blose and wife, Toni of Fayetteville, NC.; and two grandchildren, Alaina and Caiden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Christa Blose.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Arran Lake Baptist Church at 1:00 PM officiated by Pastor Jeff Isenhour. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.