Randal Lindsay
Fayetteville—Mr. Randal Keith Lindsay, passed away in UNC hospital in Chapel Hill after a brief illness at the age of 65.
Mr. Lindsay was born in Pender county, Burgaw NC on August 25, 1955 to the late Wade Lindsay Sr. and Mary Helen Davis. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Wade Lindsay Jr.
He was a dedicated family man, that loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and most especially his mother. He loved fresh water fishing at Sharon Harris, and salt water fishing off of Kure Beach Pier. He loved camping, and drinking a warm Pepsi. He loved bluegrass music, especially "Who will sing for me" by Ricky Skaggs and he loved his country. Mr. Lindsay retired from the US Army after 20 years in which he was an engineer and helped in Guatemala after hurricane Andrew. After his military service he worked at Auto Zone for another 20 years. He enjoyed going to local cemeteries including Alloway Cemetery. He would go and clean-up tarnished head stones and replaced worn flags on soldier's graves. He enjoyed keeping everybody around him safe with ?safety" briefings. He was a selfless, caring and generous man that would do anything for the ones he loved including his dogs. He did his damnest.
He is survived by his wife Clarinca Lindsay; two daughters, Cheryl Lindsay, and Mary Lindsay and future son in law, Joseph DeLuca; and a son, Kenneth Lindsay; three grandchildren, Clarinca Lindsay-Brock, Heaven Lindsay and Braxton Randal Lindsay.
Visitation will be 4:00 – 6-00 PM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East 4th Ave. Red Springs, NC 28377.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Crumpler Funeral Home, Red Springs.
He will be buried in Alloway Cemetery next to his mother and brother in Red Springs.
He will be buried in Alloway Cemetery next to his mother and brother in Red Springs.

Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East 4th Ave, Red Springs, NC 28377.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
220 E 4Th Ave
Red Springs, NC 28377
(910) 843-9000
