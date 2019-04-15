|
Randall Lloyd Anderson
Lumberton—Mr. Randall Lloyd Anderson, age 64, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. He was born on March 19, 1955 in Gadsden, AL to the late Lloyd Clarence Anderson and the late Imogene Gowens Anderson.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher Allen McLemore.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Driscoll Anderson of the home; one son, Kevin Lloyd Anderson (Kellie) of Chester, NJ; two grandchildren, Elliott and Taylor Anderson; one brother, Ronald Anderson (Peggy T.) of Bladenboro; one sister, Sherry Anderson-Rouse (Don) of Hilliard, FL; three nephews: Paul H. McLemore III (Jennifer) of Jacksonville, FL, Mark Owens of Covington, GA, and Craig Owens of Conyers, GA; one niece, Samantha Anderson Barnes (Jason) of Savannah, GA; and one great-nephew, Tripp Barnes, one great-niece, Scarlett Barnes.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. 5th Street in Lumberton.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton with Thomas Scott officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the , PO Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806, or Southeastern Health Foundation, PO Box 1408, Lumberton, NC 28359.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019