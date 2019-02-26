|
Randy E. Allen
Hope Mills—Randy Elton Allen, 47, of Hope Mills, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elton Arnold Allen.
Randy is survived by his mother, Peggy Allen Jones and her husband Bobby; daughter, Brianna Allen Horrell; sister, Tammy O'Donnell and her husband Shawn; brother, Mark G. Ashe; stepmother, Lila Allen; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, February 27, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Randy will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019