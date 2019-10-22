Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

Ray Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Arnold Obituary
Ray Arnold
Raleigh—Kenneth Ray Arnold, 71, of Raleigh, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
He was born on March 23, 1948, to the late William and Jessie Arnold. Ray proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Ray leaves behind brothers, Tommy Arnold and wife Peggy, Doug Arnold, and Deon Arnold and wife Cynthia; sister, Becky Ackerman; many nieces and nephews; and former spouse Dianna Kushner Dees.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11am on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Southview Baptist Church. A visitation and luncheon will follow the service in the church FLC. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now