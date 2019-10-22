|
|
Ray Arnold
Raleigh—Kenneth Ray Arnold, 71, of Raleigh, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
He was born on March 23, 1948, to the late William and Jessie Arnold. Ray proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Ray leaves behind brothers, Tommy Arnold and wife Peggy, Doug Arnold, and Deon Arnold and wife Cynthia; sister, Becky Ackerman; many nieces and nephews; and former spouse Dianna Kushner Dees.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11am on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Southview Baptist Church. A visitation and luncheon will follow the service in the church FLC. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019