|
|
Ray "Mule" Cashwell Faircloth
Stedman—Hey Bo! The Mule has left the building. Ray-man probably has some apologies to make, but now it is too late. Ray Cashwell Faircloth, 61, of Stedman, North Carolina exited this world on February 6th, 2020, doing things his way.
Ray was preceded in death by his father Joel Faircloth, his mother Cleo Cashwell, and his brother Joel Donell Faircloth. Three children survive Ray; his two sons, who live in Myrtle Beach, Ray "Bubba" Cashwell Faircloth Jr., his oldest son and namesake, who he adored. Norman Brock Faircloth was his youngest son and pride and joy, Summer Gail Faircloth, his beautiful daughter and youngest child, and his daughter-in-law, Leah Renee Darnall. Ray is also survived by his friend and companion of 22 years, whom he loved dearly, Caroline Bagworth and his beloved dog Pablo Escobar. Lastly, however, most importantly, Ray left behind his two granddaughters and the loves of his life, Sheyenne Rae and Brooke Renee.
Ray was a comedian that loved to make everyone laugh, especially himself! He was a father, a son, a friend, and a Wildman. Writing a memorial or obituary about him is an impossible way to describe the larger than life character he was. Love him or hate him; you could never forget him once you met him. Buildings, monuments or statues will not be erected in Ray's honor, but for those who loved him, Ray will live on in memory forever. There will be many stories told, with a laugh, at the man Ray was. Forever in our hearts. May you rest in Heaven with a smile!
The memorial service is scheduled Wednesday at 4 PM at Bethany Historical Society, 2105 Wade-Stedman Road in Stedman with snacks and fellowship to follow.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020