Ray Jackson Everson
Fayetteville—Fayetteville – Ray Jackson Everson, 91, passed on the morning of Feb. 10th at the UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC after complications from a fall resulting in a hip fracture. A native of Fayetteville, NC, he proudly served in the Navy followed by Civil Service at Pope AFB as a refrigeration technician supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lillie Bell Everson in 1988. He is survived by his sister Betty Pinkney and his brother Reese Everson, children Jimmy Everson, Jennifer Everson Cross, Angela Everson Lanier, Grandchildren Rebecca, William, and Robert Everson, Tim Albaugh, and Noah Lanier, and great grandchildren Ivy Castro-Valesquez, Jackson and Mason Albaugh.
A Visitation will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 followed by a memorial service at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens with Navy Military Honors.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020