Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Ray Jackson Everson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Jackson Everson Obituary
Ray Jackson Everson
Fayetteville—Fayetteville – Ray Jackson Everson, 91, passed on the morning of Feb. 10th at the UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC after complications from a fall resulting in a hip fracture. A native of Fayetteville, NC, he proudly served in the Navy followed by Civil Service at Pope AFB as a refrigeration technician supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lillie Bell Everson in 1988. He is survived by his sister Betty Pinkney and his brother Reese Everson, children Jimmy Everson, Jennifer Everson Cross, Angela Everson Lanier, Grandchildren Rebecca, William, and Robert Everson, Tim Albaugh, and Noah Lanier, and great grandchildren Ivy Castro-Valesquez, Jackson and Mason Albaugh.
A Visitation will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 followed by a memorial service at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens with Navy Military Honors.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now