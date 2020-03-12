|
|
Ray Perry
Eastover—Ray Perry, 72, passed away March 7, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Scotland County on January 23, 1948 to the Late Otha B. Perry & Louise Hewitt. He leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Perry and his children, Chris Nichols (Jackie), Krista Nichols (John), Caroline Kettlety (Jamie) & Mera Perry. One sister Rita Grant. He was blessed with 12 Grandchildren whom he loved dearly, & four Great Grandchildren. Ray cherished his wife & family plus his mother in law Eloise Foles who he helped take care of. Ray served time in the Navy. A memorial service will be at Faith Wesleyan Church 2922 Legion Road on Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:00P.M. Preached by Wayne Chandler and Cyndi McClendon.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020