Raymond H. SeeverFayetteville—U.S. Army First Sergeant (Ret.) Raymond Henry Seever, 70, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.Born in Detroit, MI, Raymond was the son of the late William and Gurtha Martin Seever.Raymond proudly served his country in the Army for over 21 years, including time in Vietnam, Korea, Panama, and Germany. During his military career, he would eventually be exposed to Agent Orange, developing Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, which led to being medically retired in January of 1994. After his military retirement, Raymond greatly enjoyed working as an OTR truck driver for 20 years.He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Seever; daughter, Jennifer Mueller and husband Ryan of Archdale, and their children, Zachary and Sophie; son, Sean Seever and wife Lisa of Fayetteville, and their children, Jacob, Sara, and Lacy; brother, Myron Seever and wife Leslie of Detroit, MI; niece, Nicole Seever; nephew, Michael Seever, and several other family members and friends.A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service at Galatia Presbyterian Church, 8800 Galatia Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304.Raymond was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.