Raymond "Pete" Mason, Sr.Fayetteville—Raymond "Pete" Edward Mason, Sr., 83, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.Born in Cumberland County, Pete was the son of the late Herman and Clydabelle Barefoot Mason.He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Mason (Sandra Kay); son, Raymond Edward Mason, Jr.; daughter, Brenda Mason; stepson, Kenneth Tyndall; brother, Earl Mason (Mary Lee); sister, Helen Norris; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.The family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Lee Family Cemetery in Fayetteville.