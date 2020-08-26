1/1
Raymond "Pete" Mason Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond "Pete" Mason, Sr.
Fayetteville—Raymond "Pete" Edward Mason, Sr., 83, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
Born in Cumberland County, Pete was the son of the late Herman and Clydabelle Barefoot Mason.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Mason (Sandra Kay); son, Raymond Edward Mason, Jr.; daughter, Brenda Mason; stepson, Kenneth Tyndall; brother, Earl Mason (Mary Lee); sister, Helen Norris; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Lee Family Cemetery in Fayetteville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved