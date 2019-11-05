Home

Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
JFK Memorial Chapel
Zabitosky Rd & Ardennes Street
Fort Bragg, NC
View Map

Raymond Schrump


1932 - 2019
Raymond Schrump Obituary
LTC (R) Raymond Schrump
Vass—Lt. Colonel (Ret) Raymond Cecil Schrump, 87, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. Ray was born January 30, 1932 in Tomahawk, Wisconsin to the late Raymond and Ilene Schrump.
A funeral service with full military honors will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at the JFK Memorial Chapel, Zabitosky Rd & Ardennes Street, Fort Bragg, NC 28307.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to The Green Beret Foundation 14402 Blanco Road, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78216 or Rolling Thunder Inc, Chapter 1 NC – PO Box 65325, Fayetteville, NC 28306 www.rollingthunder-nc1.com
Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
