|
|
Reba Leona Bowden
Linden—Reba Leona Bowden, 64, of Linden, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 15, 1956, to the late Charlie and Reba Price. She was predeceased by her siblings, Artis, Curtis, Thomas, and Rose.
A funeral service is planned for 2pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on the day of the service.
Left to cherish Reba's memory is her husband, Harold; daughter, Michelle; son, Darold; nine grandchildren; brothers, Charles Price (Lily Mae) and Cecil Price (Barbara); sister-in-law, Sandra Johnson; brother-in-law, LC Jernigan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020