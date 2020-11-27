1/
Rebecca A. Magee
Fayetteville—
Rebecca Ann Magee 79 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home. Rebecca Magee was born in 1941 in Newburgh, NY to the late Grover C. Emory and Ivy Rodley-Emory. Rebecca "Becky" entered into this world an unusual lady from the get-go;green-eyed, left handed, talented, and pretty. I would jab her here and there jokingly saying, "mom, you were just born weird" and she'd laugh.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton. Family will receive friends following the service.Rebecca leave to cherish her memories, husband: Charles Magee of Tryon, NC, children: Sharon Hunt, Charles Magee Jr., Daniel Magee, David Magee, Timothy Magee, Susan Satterfield, brother: James Emory and wife Patsy, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and her two special dogs: Maggie and Marla.Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Magee Family.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
