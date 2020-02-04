Home

Rebecca Gulickson


1940 - 2020
Rebecca Gulickson Obituary
Rebecca Gulickson
Fayetteville—Mrs. Rebecca Murphrey Gulickson, 79, of Fayetteville passed away on January 30, 2020. Rebecca was born on June 14, 1940 in Greene County, North Carolina. She retired from teaching in 1991 with 30 years of service at Mary McArthur Elementary School in Fayetteville. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Hope Mills located at 4621 Cameron Road in Hope Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gulickson. Surviving are her daughter, Beth Burnett; grandson Lane Burnett and son in law Steve Burnett.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
