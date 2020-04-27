Home

Redonna Jean Helmick

Redonna Jean Helmick Obituary
Redonna Jean Helmick
Fayetteville—Ms. Redonna Jean Helmick, 40 passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Redonna was born in Cumberland County and worked for Smithfield Packing Company.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Wiley Autry Cemetery in Autryville, officiating will be Rev. Scott Orischak.
In lieu of the recent restrictions, family and friends may come by the funeral home on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm to pay their respects to Redonna.
She is preceded in death by her biological father, Gerald Lee Helmick; maternal grandfather, Jasper W. Lewis; and uncle, Keith Lewis.
She is survived by her parents, Beth L. & Joseph Tauzell; brother, Jeremy Tauzell & wife, Ashlea; maternal grandmother, Pearl Lewis; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
