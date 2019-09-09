Home

Reid "Hoyt" Randall Sr.

Reid "Hoyt" Randall Sr. Obituary
Reid "Hoyt" Randall Sr.
Fayetteville, NC—Reid "Hoyt" Randall, 94, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on September 6, 2019 at his home with his devoted wife of 76 years, Emily.
He was born in Charlotte on April 14, 1925 to Sallie and Manuel Randall. He served as a Navy Corpsman during World War II and retired after a long career as an Army civilian supervisor of the Electronics Maintenance Operation at Ft. Bragg. He was a devoted member, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher at Gethsemane Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Rice Randall; his son, Reid H. Randall Jr; his daughters: Anita Randall, Suzanne McNeill, Sara and husband Steve Anderson; all of NC, and Kathy and husband Chris Johnson of VA. Grandchildren: Heather Randall of NJ; Kristina Johnson of VA; Shannon Peaden and husband Jimmy III; Brian Flynn and wife Michaelene; Shaun McNeill and wife Alisa; Jennifer Paul and husband Kevin; Sandra Happel and husband John; all of NC. He is also survived by ten Great-Grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at 3:00 PM prior to his service at 4:00 PM on September 14, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 4300 Blanton Rd., Fayetteville, NC, 28303. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church. Condolences may be made online at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
