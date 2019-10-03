|
Ret. LTC Dean Franklin
Russell
Fayetteville—Dean Franklin Russell, 86, passed Sept. 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service: Village Baptist Church, 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, Visitation prior at 1:45 p.m. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with Honors.
Dean Russell retired from an honorable 20 year career from the US Army and was a successful business owner following. He was married to Ginny Russell for 64 years and together they raised four children.
He supported local and international charities and ministries especially Christian and Veteran causes. He became a born-again Christian in his 50's and regularly shared his faith with anyone with whom he came into contact. The family takes great comfort in knowing that he graduated to heaven upon his passing.
Dean is survived by his loving wife, Ginny Russell of the home; four children, Karl H. Russell of Pompano, FL, Penny Dee McClintic and husband, Frank of Toms River, NJ, Rusty Russell and wife, Judy of Fayetteville, and Tracey Lynn McDonald and husband, Bryan of Tampa, FL; nine grandchildren, Brian McClintic, Jan McClintic, Alexus Myers, Annette Johnson, Robert Horne, Tiana Thompson, Courtney McDonald, Brent Culbertson and Christie Culbertson and 11 great grandchildren.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that gifts be made to Village Baptist Church Building Fund, https://thevillagebc.church/give (906 South McPherson Church Road Fayetteville, NC 28303) Or to Face2Faith Ministry www.face2faith.org (P.O. Box 43133 Fayetteville, NC 28309)
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019