1/1
Ret. Sergeant First Class John Dale "Buzz" Avis Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ret.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ret. Sergeant First Class John Dale "Buzz" Avis, Sr
Racine, WI—Ret. Sergeant First Class John Dale "Buzz" Avis, Sr. 57, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Cameron, NC.
John was born on April 10, 1963 in Battle Creek, Michigan to John M. Avis and the late Elloise Stampfler Dargin. Besides his mother, he is preceded in death by his step-mother, Linda Avis.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Michelle Klinkhammer Avis, his children Laura (Michael) Terselic, John Jr. (Catie) Avis, Christina (Michael) Pincikowski, Christopher Avis and Amanda Avis; one grandson Joseph Terselic; father John M. Avis; siblings, Sharon (Randy) Schaeffer, Karen (Dave) Pederson, Cindy (Ron) Eschmann, Cathy Avis, David (Angie) Avis, Kevin (Tracy) Maycroft and Kathleen Dargin; and many nieces, nephews family members and friends.
John enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1983 and served for 15 years before retiring from Fort McCoy, Wisconsin in 1998. He was honored to serve in Desert Storm and three tours in Germany. He served with the 82nd Airborne and 3rd Special Forces Group.
The family will receive friends and others whose lives John has touched on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake. Funeral Services will be held in Racine, Wisconsin at a later date. Please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com to make online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved