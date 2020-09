Ret. Sergeant First Class John Dale "Buzz" Avis, SrRacine, WI—Ret. Sergeant First Class John Dale "Buzz" Avis, Sr. 57, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Cameron, NC.John was born on April 10, 1963 in Battle Creek, Michigan to John M. Avis and the late Elloise Stampfler Dargin. Besides his mother, he is preceded in death by his step-mother, Linda Avis.He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Michelle Klinkhammer Avis, his children Laura (Michael) Terselic, John Jr. (Catie) Avis, Christina (Michael) Pincikowski, Christopher Avis and Amanda Avis; one grandson Joseph Terselic; father John M. Avis; siblings, Sharon (Randy) Schaeffer, Karen (Dave) Pederson, Cindy (Ron) Eschmann, Cathy Avis, David (Angie) Avis, Kevin (Tracy) Maycroft and Kathleen Dargin; and many nieces, nephews family members and friends.John enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1983 and served for 15 years before retiring from Fort McCoy, Wisconsin in 1998. He was honored to serve in Desert Storm and three tours in Germany. He served with the 82nd Airborne and 3rd Special Forces Group.The family will receive friends and others whose lives John has touched on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake. Funeral Services will be held in Racine, Wisconsin at a later date. Please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com to make online condolences.