Ret. Sfc Paul Wayne Cox
1932 - 2020
Ret. SFC Paul Wayne Cox
Fayetteville—Ret. Sergeant First Class Paul Wayne Cox, 87, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1932 in Jenkins, Kentucky.
Mr. Cox is survived by his daughters, Patricia J. Nunnery of Hope Mills, NC and Michelle C. Williams(Mark) of Wade, NC; his son Harlow Paul Cox(Ingrid) of Fayetteville, NC; his sisters Margie Stidham of Asheboro, NC and Frankie Short of Germantown, Ohio; his brother Douglas Cox of Ozgood, Indiana; his grandchildren Michelle Wooley, Faytina Nelson, Tyler Williams, Stefanie Hasty, and Zach Williams; and great grandchildren Wyatt Wooley, Paisley Nelson and Harper Williams.
Mr. Cox was a loyal and dedicated soldier serving 22 years in the U.S. Army. He served 1 tour in the Korean War and 1 tour in the Vietnam War and also spent nine years stationed in Germany.
He also spent 18 years in the civil service following his military career.
Mr. Cox was a loving husband, father and opa. He loved to work on cars, especially fast cars. He was a dedicated Nascar fan and loved to listen to blue grass music.
The family will receive friends at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home from 1:45 to 3:45pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A funeral service will follow at the Funeral Home at 4:00pm and internment at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:45 - 03:45 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
