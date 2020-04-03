|
Ret Sgm Charles Loney
Fayetteville—It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Retired Sgm Charles Loney age 80 of Fayetteville, NC. He departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM at The Low Country Mortuary in North Charleston, SC. A private memorial and burial will follow.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife Juanita Loney; daughters, Tiffany Daniel (Victor), Chiffon Williams, Cynthia Rollins; sisters, Dorothy Bradham, Tina Christie (Smilie), Albertha Haynesworth (John); brother, Billy Daisey (Annette); five grandsons; Harrison Daniel, Jackson Daniel, Dylan Williams, Wesley Rollins and Tyson Rollins; four great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020