Home

POWERED BY

Ret Sgm Charles Loney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ret Sgm Charles Loney Obituary
Ret Sgm Charles Loney
Fayetteville—It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Retired Sgm Charles Loney age 80 of Fayetteville, NC. He departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM at The Low Country Mortuary in North Charleston, SC. A private memorial and burial will follow.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife Juanita Loney; daughters, Tiffany Daniel (Victor), Chiffon Williams, Cynthia Rollins; sisters, Dorothy Bradham, Tina Christie (Smilie), Albertha Haynesworth (John); brother, Billy Daisey (Annette); five grandsons; Harrison Daniel, Jackson Daniel, Dylan Williams, Wesley Rollins and Tyson Rollins; four great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -