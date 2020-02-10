|
|
Retha H. Hobbs
Raeford—Retha Horne Hobbs, 79, of Raeford, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in her home with family by her side.
Born in Sampson County, Retha was the daughter of the late Mack and Julia Horne. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, WIlliam "W.H." Hobbs; son, William "Billy" Hobbs; sisters, Faye Silva and Kay Horne; and brother, Kenny Horne.
Retha worked with the Cumberland County School System for 25 years and was a long time member of Hope Mills Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Hobbs Singletary of Pensacola, FL; son, Ronnie Hobbs and wife Beth of Laurinburg; son, Randy Hobbs and wife Jennifer of Raeford; granddaughter, Brandie Davis and husband Travis of Raeford; great grandchildren, Nathan Moreno, and Emily, Jacob, and Mason Davis; all of Raeford; brothers, Buddy Horne and wife Janice of Fayetteville, Redd Horne of Hickory, Thomas Horne of Oxford, CT, and Ray Horne of Hope Mills.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hope Mills Pentecostal Church, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held at Cross Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzhiemer's Association at .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020