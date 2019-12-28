Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Holland's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church

Retha Hayes


1925 - 2019
Retha Hayes Obituary
Retha Hayes
Salemburg—
Mrs. Retha Knowles Hayes, 94 of Salemburg passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, Dec. 30 at Holland's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Billy Hall and Rev. Christi Christianson officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hayes was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Wiley C. and Chellie Holland Knowles. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lewis "Bill" Hayes; son, Billy Ray Hayes; sister, Frances Guinn; and brothers, Mixton, Earl, Wiley Dixon, Sam, David and C. T. Knowles. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Helen Hayes of the home; sister, Zola Crumpler of Clinton and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
