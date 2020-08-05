1/1
Rex Evans Autry
1965 - 2020
Fayetteville—Mr. Rex Evans Autry, 54 of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 7 at the Maxwell Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:30 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman prior to the service.
He was a native of Cumberland County and was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Evans Autry and a grandchild, Peyton Autry. He was a electrician.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Autry and husband, Ashley "Bubba" Autry of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Aubrey Autry and Riley Autry; mother, Ida Autry and companion, Harace Reaves of Fayetteville; grandmother, Mittie Raedock Matthews of Wade; two sisters, Belinda Autry and husband Rick Sabiston of Wendell; and Glenda "Susie" Parrish and husband Connie Fred Parrish of Eastover; one niece, Heather Hodge of Gardner; three nephews, Stephen Autry and wife, Ashley Lee of Raleigh; Joshua "Dusty" Lobdell of Wade; and Ryan Parrish and wife, Samantha of Hope Mills; and eight great nephews and nieces.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home,6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Butler Funeral Home
AUG
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Maxwell Cemetery
