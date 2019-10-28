|
Rex Perry
Spring Lake— Beloved brother, uncle, coach, mentor and friend
Rex Perry (58) of Spring Lake, NC passed away on October 25, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his father Louis Carl Perry, Sr. and mother Sachiko Perry.
He leaves to cherish his memory his brother Louis Carl Perry, Jr. (Denver, Colorado), sister Janet Perry(Fresno, CA), sister Rita Perry(Spring Lake, NC) nephew/son Bryce Perry-Martin (Spring Lake, NC) and a host of family and friends.
Services to be held on November 4, 2019 at 10:00am at Central Baptist Church, 602 Spring Avenue, Spring Lake NC 28390.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Central Baptist Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019