Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Rheudolph "Rhudy" Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rheudolph "Rhudy" Gray Obituary
Rheudolph "Rhudy" Gray
Autryville—Mr. Rheudolph "Rhudy" Gray, 89 of Autryville, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 7:00pm on Friday, November 22, at Mount Carmel Church of God of Prophecy, 1655 Mount Carmel Church Road, Autryville, with Pastor Bryan Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service, and other times at the home. Burial will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches, Texas.
Rhudy was born April 3, 1930 in Blum, Travis County, Texas, to John C. and Nettie Valentine Sevier Gray and was the youngest of nine children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Joyce Brown Gray; and his siblings. He worked as a Welder for 40 years with Texaco-Chevron in the Petrochemical industry.
He is survived by his wife, Lettie Lou Gray; son, Jeffery and wife Marie Gray; daughters, Lana and husband Harold Licatino, Phyllis and husband Mike Burgess; six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren; and his adopted family: son, Laurice and wife Becky Williams; grandchildren, Laurice "Junior" and wife Cheryl Williams, Dawn and husband Richard "Dickie" Walters, Brooke and husband Bryan Strickland; great grandchildren, Whitney Williams, Gavin Williams, Gabby Walters, Abigail Walters, Bentley Strickland, Brody Strickland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Carmel Church of God of Prophecy, 1615 Mount Carmel Church Road, Autryville, NC 28318, Attn: Operation Christmas Child.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rheudolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -