Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Singletary Baptist Church
Lumberton, NC
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Singletary Baptist Church
Lumberton, NC
Rhonda Yandle Nance

Rhonda Yandle Nance Obituary
Rhonda Yandle Nance
Bladenboro—Rhonda Gale Yandle Nance, 58, of Bladenboro went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Yandle, maternal grandmother, Gladys Edwards and one niece, Megan Yandle. Rhonda leaves behind her mother, Linda E. Yandle of Bladenboro; her loving husband, Rev. Mitchell Nance of the home; one brother, Ricky Yandle of Bladenboro and two sisters: Penny Y. Thompson and Tammy Yandle, one niece, Lindsay Thompson, and two nephews: Blake and Brooks Yandle, all of Bladenboro.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Singletary Baptist Church in Lumberton. A funeral service will follow at 2 pm. Burial will follow the services at Bladen Memorial Gardens in Elizabethtown.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
