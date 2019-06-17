|
Richard A. Geier
Lumberton—Richard Andrew Geier, 76, of Lumberton, Robeson County, N C, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He was born on January 11, 1943 in Akron, Ohio. Richard served in the United States Army after high school and was a Vietnam veteran. He enjoyed every type of fishing in his younger years and belonged to the Mt. Elam RC Club in Lumberton, NC.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Peter J. Geier, Sr. and Margaret E. Szabo Geier; and a niece, Christine Alice Geier.
He is survived by two brothers, Peter J. Geier, Jr. of Spring Lake, NC, and Robert Geier and wife, Karen, of Monroe, GA; sister-in-law, Alice L. Geier of Spring Lake, NC; niece, Deborah A. Geier of Jacksonville, FL; and several nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Harnett County, 111-A North Ellis Avenue, Dunn, NC 28334.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 17 to June 18, 2019