Unity Funeral Services
594-106 South Reilly Road
Fayetteville, NC 28314
(910) 860-3900

Richard "Ricky" Bush Jr.


1978 - 2019
Richard "Ricky" Bush Jr. Obituary
Richard "Ricky" Bush, Jr.
Fayetteville—Richard Clay "Ricky" Bush, Jr., 41, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Ricky is survived by his daughter, Asani White; parents, Susan Bush and Richard Clay Bush, Sr; brothers, Charles, Brandon, Jeffrey, and Joseph Bush; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, Unity Chapel at Cliffdale, 1037 71st School Road, Fayetteville. Funeral, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, 10225 Fayetteville Road, Raeford. Interment, Lafayette Memorial Park West.
Professional services entrusted to Unity Funeral Services of Fayetteville.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
