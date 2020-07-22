1/1
Richard Cecil Jarvies
1934 - 2020
Fayetteville—Richard C. Jarvies died unexpectedly in his home on July 16, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina at the age of 86.
He is preceded in death by brother, John Jarvies, of Virginia; mother, Marybelle Lavelle Jarvies and father, Edward Jarvies of Ohio.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Maria Jarvies and his sister, Marianne Coleman of Georgia
He is lovingly remembered by his children, Sheila Steirer (Richard) of Florida, Francis Jarvies (Linda) of Alabama, Timothy Jarvies (Denise) of Alabama and Deborah Long of North Carolina; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also remembered by his step children, Robert Hernandez (Jan) of North Carolina, Deborah Gundersen (Tom) of Florida and Alex Hernandez of Florida; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. His children remember him as a kind, gentle, but driven father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Richard was born on February 7, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio to Edward and Marybelle Lavelle Jarvies. He graduated from Xavier High School in 1952 and went on to earn a degree in Accounting from Fordham University in 1956. After ending 7 years of service as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army, Richard and his family settled in Fayetteville, NC. He worked 32 years at Fayetteville Technical Community College and retired as Department Head of the Accounting Department. Upon retiring, he and a colleague, Nona Fisher, started Bottom Line Accounting. After retiring from Bottom Line Accounting, Richard enjoyed spending his days reading the newspaper and listening to classical music.
He was an active and dedicated member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church for 55 years. During that time, he volunteered as Scoutmaster of Troop 787, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, served on the Parish Council and was a Church Offering Counter. Because of his love of music, Richard was most passionate about the many years he sang in the church choir.
The cremation will take place Colvin Funeral Home. The funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am on July 27, 2020 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 2844 Village Dr., Fayetteville. Reverend Marion Mandieta will officiate the ceremony. Due to Covid-19, there will be no reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard's life.
The family is grateful for your prayers and condolences.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Gift fund name: Richard Jarvies. Offered online at:
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6687633&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 488-6047
July 23, 2020
Would like to send my sincere condolence to the family.
Cheryl Upton
Family
July 23, 2020
He was the best father this girl could have ever asked to have. Through the good and the bad, I knew he would always be there for me. That in itself, is a blessing. I love and miss you tremendously, daddy.
Deborah Long
Daughter
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. We will love you and miss you always.
Dean and Maryanne
Sister
