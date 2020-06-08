Richard D. Swiderski
Fayetteville—Richard Dwayne Swiderski, 62, of Fayetteville, passed Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Born in Cumberland County, Richard was preceded in death by his father, Ryszard Swiderski, and siblings, Phillip Johnson and Debbie Letak.
He is survived by his mother, Esther Swiderski; daughter, Trish Swiderski; grandchildren, Carly and Cash; siblings, Micheal, David, and Angie; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will hold a private celebration of Richard's life at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.