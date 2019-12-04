|
|
Richard "Ricky" Dade, III
Spring Lake—Richard (Ricky) Lee Dade, III, 36, of Spring Lake passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.
He leaves behind his wife and best friend of 13 years, Jessica and their two children, Richard Lee Dade, IV and Tawny Ann Dade, as well as many relatives and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Services for Ricky will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Living Water Assembly of God Church in Spring Lake with Rev. James Gaulden officiating. Visitation will be held at the church at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019