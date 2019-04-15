Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Richard Edward Barr

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Edward Barr

Fayetteville—Richard Edward Barr died Friday, April 12, 2019 he was born in New London, CT 22 October 1933. He grew up New London CT, Kennebunk ME, and later graduated from Natick HIgh School in Massachusetts. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army in the field of Military Intelligence. In 1953 he married his High School sweetheart Beverly Ann Waterman. After his basic and advanced Army Intelligence training he was assigned to Germany where he served until 1955 with his bride and started the beginning of a career in the Army.

Over his 20 year career he would serve at many duty stations Ft. Devens MA, bases in Germany, Ft Gordon GA., Two Rock CA., Korea and Vietnam. He rose through the ranks from a Private to NCO, then became and officer, finally retiring as a Major. During his career he and Beverly had four children, all raised on Army bases. He was a passionate, committed soldier and loved being in and part of the US Army.

Later in their retirement they settled in Fayetteville NC, near their Daughter and Ft. Bragg Army base. He enjoyed an retirement filled with many hobbies; Genealogy, model building, military collecting and carpentry. After 46 years of marriage his wife Beverly passed away, he would later meet Melrose Williams, who he would marry and spend the next 9 years together until his death.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Cumberland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Melrose Barr; children, Deborah Denton and husband Ross, Dorris Flynn and husband Larry, James Barr and wife Aubrey; step children, ClayBullard and wife Marsha, Jimmy Bullard and wife Jennifer, Matthew and Plato Williams; sister, Judith Biggs; grandchildren, Sarah, Julie, Amanda, Josh, Jake, James, Erica, Eva and Adam; great grandchildren, Ivan, Erla, and Nico.

The family would like thank the many professionals and care workers that made is remaining months comfortable and rewarding. Thank you our angel Candy Evans, Fayetteville Hospic and the Brighter Future home healthcare team.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries