Richard Lee DePriter
Fayetteville—Retired US Air Force Chaplain Major Richard DePriter, 87, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his residence after several years of declining health.
"Dick" as he was known by family and friends, was born on May 9, 1932 in Wilkinsburg, PA to the late John DePriter and Lenore Lewis. He lived many years in Turtle Creek, PA where he met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. His uncles and father started the Primanti Brothers Restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh, PA in 1933. Dick was proud of his Italian hard-working family. He loved to travel to Italy – especially to Venice and taught himself to speak Italian.
At the age of 17, Dick felt a true calling from God to become a preacher. He graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, PA. He never lost his passion for learning and graduated from Methodist College in Fayetteville, NC with a major in history and education.
The first church Dick pastored was Harbor Presbyterian Church in New Castle, PA. He became an Air Force Chaplain in 1961 and served for twenty years while being stationed in Kansas, Alaska, California, Turkey, Michigan, Colorado, Italy and North Carolina, where he was base chaplain at Pope Air Force Base. After his retirement, he pastored multiple small Presbyterian churches and was also a Chaplain at the VA Hospital in Fayetteville for almost thirty years.
Dick is preceded in death by two of his sons, Richard Lee DePriter, Jr. and Kirk Allen DePriter.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rhoda Allen DePriter; daughter, Cheri DePriter McLean and husband, Norm; son John Marc DePriter and wife, Tiffany; five grandchildren, Amy, Sam, Seth, Dane and West; two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Savannah; one sister, Dolly DePritore; several nieces and nephews and a daughter-in-law, Annette Astuto.
He never met a stranger. He was kind, encouraging, loving and funny. He was a man who loved his family, but most of all, he was a man who loved the Lord and it showed in his day to day interactions with his loved ones, co-workers, church members and strangers alike.
Thank you to Home Instead for providing Christian home care aides – especially dear Lisa. Also, thank you to Liberty Hospice and their caring staff.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Church of the Covenant in Spring Lake with Chaplain Archie Barringer officiating. Interment with military honors will immediately follow in Summerville Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lillington, NC. A visitation for friends and family will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202.
Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020