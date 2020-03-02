Home

ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
Richard Mark Hollenbeck


1964 - 2020
Richard Mark Hollenbeck Obituary
Richard Mark Hollenbeck
Spring Lake—Richard Mark Hollenbeck, 55, passed away in his residence on Friday, February 28, 2020.
He was a loving husband and wonderful father. He will be missed more than words can say. He was the whole world to his family and we will always love him.
Richard is survived by his wife, Georgia L. Hollenbeck; a daughter, Ashley Robertson; sons, Richard Hollenbeck and James Hollenbeck; grandchildren, Nathan Robertson and Dixie Robertson, and a loving family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Katie Jean Gross, and a granddaughter, Aoife Claire Robertson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home.
To send condolences: adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
