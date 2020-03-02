|
Richard Mark Hollenbeck
Spring Lake—Richard Mark Hollenbeck, 55, passed away in his residence on Friday, February 28, 2020.
He was a loving husband and wonderful father. He will be missed more than words can say. He was the whole world to his family and we will always love him.
Richard is survived by his wife, Georgia L. Hollenbeck; a daughter, Ashley Robertson; sons, Richard Hollenbeck and James Hollenbeck; grandchildren, Nathan Robertson and Dixie Robertson, and a loving family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Katie Jean Gross, and a granddaughter, Aoife Claire Robertson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home.
To send condolences: adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020