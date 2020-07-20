1/1
Richard R. Jones
Ft. Bragg—Retired Army MSG Richard R. Jones, age 82 of Ft. Bragg, NC formerly of Marion, IN departed this life on July 18, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Bethel Christian Assembly Church, 1065 Progress Street, Fayetteville, NC. Burial will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Marion, IN. He is survived by: wife, J. Bernita Jones; children, Richard (Yihui) Jones, II, Carla (Stephen) Hamilton, Julius (Gail) Jones, Geoffrey (Tina) Jones and Karen Currie; twenty grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM at Bethel Christian Assembly Church.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
