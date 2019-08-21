|
Richard T. Harvatin
Fayetteville—Richard T. Harvatin, Sr. passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born on February 12, 1932 and formerly of Pittsburg, PA, Richard retired from the US Army Special Forces as a Master Sergeant E8 and from Goodyear Tire Co. after 27 years. He is survived by his wife, Tonya Harvatin of Fayetteville, NC; son, Richard T. Harvatin Jr. and his wife Tammie; grandson, Richard T. Harvatin III; grand daughter, Ashley Owens; daughters, Angela J. Edge of Fayetteville, NC, and Judy L. Hilburn of Hope Mills, NC; brother, Robert Throop; and sisters, Dolores Koval, Betty Whoric, Mary Moschell, and Evelyn Carroll all of Pittsburg, PA. He is predeceased by Ila Faye Harvatin; mother, Edith Semencar; grandson, John Charles McGee, Jr.; brother, Louis Harvatin; and sister, Virginia E. Ehrlich. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Chapel in Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Raeford Road at 12 noon with full military honors.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019