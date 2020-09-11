1/1
Richmond Nail
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richmond Nail
Fayetteville—Richmond J. Nail, 85 of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, September 10,2020 at Autum Care of Fayetteville.
Richmond was born May 3,1935 in Izard County, AR to the late Elsie ( Barnes ) and Richard Nail. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Nail
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18,2020 at 11:00 AM at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, 4509 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Richmond is survived by a son, Todd Nail and wife Jill, niece Courttney Loiselle and great niece Maison ( MJ ) Loiselle.
Richmond spent 53 years serving our countru, 30 years active duty ( retired E- 9 ( SGM ) and 20 years civil service at Camp McCall as a SERE school survival instructor in which he was instrumental in setting up the SERE program.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cumberland Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved