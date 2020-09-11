Richmond Nail

Fayetteville—Richmond J. Nail, 85 of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, September 10,2020 at Autum Care of Fayetteville.

Richmond was born May 3,1935 in Izard County, AR to the late Elsie ( Barnes ) and Richard Nail. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Nail

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18,2020 at 11:00 AM at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, 4509 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304

Richmond is survived by a son, Todd Nail and wife Jill, niece Courttney Loiselle and great niece Maison ( MJ ) Loiselle.

Richmond spent 53 years serving our countru, 30 years active duty ( retired E- 9 ( SGM ) and 20 years civil service at Camp McCall as a SERE school survival instructor in which he was instrumental in setting up the SERE program.



