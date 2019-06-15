Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400

Rickey Edward "Rick" Hanlan

Rickey Edward "Rick" Hanlan Obituary
Rickey "Rick" Edward Hanlan
Stedman—Rickey "Rick" Edward Hanlan, 68 passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Wade.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Martha Hanlan.
Rick was a United States Navy Veteran (Seabees Battalion)
He is survived by his wife, Edna Hanlan; sons, Aaron Hanlan & Alden Hanlan & wife, Gizelle; grandchildren, Jessie Wayne Hanlan, Matthew Hanlan and Elisa Hanlan; siblings, Cliffette Hanlan, Sonya Meyers and Timothy Wood; nieces, April Lee & Heather Wood and nephew, Chris Lee.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 15 to June 17, 2019
