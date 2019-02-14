|
Ricky Daniels
Salemburg—Mr. Ricky Wallace Daniels, 67 of Salemburg passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18 at Baptist Chapel Church with Rev. Joey Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Daniels was a native of Sampson County, the son of the late Mozelle Daniels. He was a carpenter and a veteran of the North Carolina Army National Guard
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Daniels of the home; two sons, Jeff Daniels and wife, Jessica of Alexandria, Virginia and Frankie Buelna and wife, Donna of Autryville; daughter, Marissa Jados of Cumberland; mother, Patricia Daniels of Godwin; two sisters, Lynn Daniels of Godwin and Elizabeth Barber and husband, Duke of Clinton; one grandchild, Abigail Jados; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home
