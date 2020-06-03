Ricky Wayne MatthewsSt. Pauls—Ricky Wayne Matthews, 73, of St. Pauls died Monday June 1, 2020. He was born In Cumberland County on April14, 1947 to the late Herbert Carlyle and Bonnie Rae Thompson Matthews. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gale Cobble Matthews; children, Patrick Matthews and his wife Shana, Angela Scott and her husband Kevin and Jessica Rogers and her husband Jeremiah; grandchildren, Matthew and Regan Scott, Mya, Morgan and Nathan Rogers, and Madeline and Kathryn Matthews. Friends may call at the home at 133 May Street, St. Pauls, NC from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday 6/5/2020. Burial will take place Saturday 6/6/2020 at 10:00 am at Ten Mile Center Baptist Church Cemetery, Lumberton, NC. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.