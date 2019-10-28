|
|
Robbie Fumarola
Thompson
Raeford—Robbie F. Thompson, 60, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She was born in Harnett County to the late Robert Fumarola and Judy High on November 13, 1958.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Lorraine Hill of the home; her son, David Michael Thompson, Jr. of Raeford; two sisters, Suzanne Fumarola of Wilmington and Suise Bardel of New Jersey; two brothers, Richard and Tommy Fumarola both of Fayetteville; and two grandchildren, Corbitt Thompson and Griffin Hill both of Raeford.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019