Robbie Stephen Johnson

Fayetteville—Robbie Stephen Johnson, 65, of Fayetteville, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his residence.

Robbie was retired from Fayetteville Technical Community College where he was the Director of Industry Training.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 noon – 1:45 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Robbie was preceded in death by his father, A.B. Johnson and his daughter, Erin Johnson.

His is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Horne Johnson; son, Robbie "Stephen" Johnson, Jr. and wife Sara; grandchildren, Sadie and Sloane Johnson; mother, Anglo Royal Johnson; brother, Willie Johnson (Phyllis) and his sister, Donna Hancock Warren (William); also several nephews and several great nieces and great nephews.

The family would like to thank Rex Oncology in Garner and Cape Fear Valley Hospice and Pallative Care for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Judson Baptist Church 505 Judson Church Road; Fayetteville, NC 28312

or to Rex Healthcare Foundation, Attn: Angel Fund 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Ste 325, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 3 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary