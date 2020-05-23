Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pugh & Smith Funeral Home
807 Monroe St
Carthage, NC 28327
(910) 947-2486

Robert Louis and Jessie Mae Williams Barrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Louis and Jessie Mae Williams Barrett Obituary
Robert Louis & Jessie Mae Williams Barrett
Pinehurst—Jessie Mae Williams Barrett 88, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 and her loving husband of 63 years Robert Louis Barrett, 85, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020
A public viewing for both will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 1-6pm in the chapel of Pugh & Smith Funeral Home.
A private family visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, form noon-1pm at the funeral home with funeral services following at 1pm in the chapel.
Entombment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made by visiting www.pughsmithfh.com
Pugh & Smith Funeral Home of Carthage is serving the Barrett Family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -