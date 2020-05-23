|
Robert Louis & Jessie Mae Williams Barrett
Pinehurst—Jessie Mae Williams Barrett 88, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 and her loving husband of 63 years Robert Louis Barrett, 85, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020
A public viewing for both will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 1-6pm in the chapel of Pugh & Smith Funeral Home.
A private family visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, form noon-1pm at the funeral home with funeral services following at 1pm in the chapel.
Entombment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made by visiting www.pughsmithfh.com
Pugh & Smith Funeral Home of Carthage is serving the Barrett Family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 23 to May 24, 2020