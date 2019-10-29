|
Robert A. Barco, Jr.
Fayetteville—Robert Allen Barco Jr. passed away at age 74 surrounded by his loved ones as he made his final journey home. He was a beloved and devoted friend, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He spent his life as a testament of service as a Soldier in the rice paddies of Vietnam, the drop zones of Fort Bragg, and building communities after his retirement from military service. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart of over fifty-one years Sandy, three daughters, and two sons. His cup was further filled with thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild who were the center of his world. Services will be held at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3184 County Line Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306 with visitation from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and service at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Internment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd, Fort Bragg, NC 28310. Honoring a life that has touched ours beyond measure.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019