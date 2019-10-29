Home

POWERED BY

Robert A. Barco Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Barco Jr. Obituary
Robert A. Barco, Jr.
Fayetteville—Robert Allen Barco Jr. passed away at age 74 surrounded by his loved ones as he made his final journey home. He was a beloved and devoted friend, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He spent his life as a testament of service as a Soldier in the rice paddies of Vietnam, the drop zones of Fort Bragg, and building communities after his retirement from military service. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart of over fifty-one years Sandy, three daughters, and two sons. His cup was further filled with thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild who were the center of his world. Services will be held at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3184 County Line Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306 with visitation from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and service at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Internment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd, Fort Bragg, NC 28310. Honoring a life that has touched ours beyond measure.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.