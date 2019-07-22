Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:45 PM - 4:45 PM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Ret. First Sargent Robert A. "Bob" Brown


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ret. First Sargent Robert A. "Bob" Brown Obituary
U.S. Army Ret. First Sargent Robert "Bob" A. Brown
Fayetteville—U.S. Army Ret. First Sargent Robert "Bob" A. Brown, 60, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born on May 10, 1959, of Eddington, Maine to the late Warren Colby Brown and Mary Jones Brown.
He retired with the Army with over 23 years of honorable service. He served his country during the Grenada Conflict. He was the recipient of numerous medals and commendations during his career in the Army.
He was employed with the Cumberland County Detention Center.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 37 years Donna Gilbert Brown, of the home; one daughter Tiffany Brown, of Charleston, SC; one son Jason Brown, and wife Denise, of Fayetteville, NC; one grandson Jacob Brown, of Fayetteville, NC; numerous other family member and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:45 PM until 4:45 PM at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. Services will follow at 5:00 PM in Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service Chapel with the rendering of full military honors.
Online condolences may be made at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now