U.S. Army Ret. First Sargent Robert "Bob" A. Brown
Fayetteville—U.S. Army Ret. First Sargent Robert "Bob" A. Brown, 60, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born on May 10, 1959, of Eddington, Maine to the late Warren Colby Brown and Mary Jones Brown.
He retired with the Army with over 23 years of honorable service. He served his country during the Grenada Conflict. He was the recipient of numerous medals and commendations during his career in the Army.
He was employed with the Cumberland County Detention Center.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 37 years Donna Gilbert Brown, of the home; one daughter Tiffany Brown, of Charleston, SC; one son Jason Brown, and wife Denise, of Fayetteville, NC; one grandson Jacob Brown, of Fayetteville, NC; numerous other family member and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:45 PM until 4:45 PM at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. Services will follow at 5:00 PM in Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service Chapel with the rendering of full military honors.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 22 to July 23, 2019