Robert "Bob" Alton Pait

Fayetteville—Mr. Robert "Bob" Alton Pait, 76 passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am Friday, July 10, 2020 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, officiating will be Rev. Jeff Buchanan. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:30 am Friday at the church prior to the service.

Bob was born in Bladen County to the late, Frank Alton Pait and Faye Kinlaw Pait. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Pait.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He also retired as a Captain with 25 years of service with the Fayetteville Police Department; then returning to work with the police department for another 15 years in administration.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda Pait of the home; sons, Timothy Pait & wife, Elisabeth of Fayetteville, Michael Pait & wife, Laney of Houston, TX and Brian Pait of Bakersfield, CA; grandchildren, Jonah, Miriam and Jonathon Pait & wife, Martha, and Mitchell and Leighton; and a great grandchildren, Pharrell and Madeline.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



