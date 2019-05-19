Home

Abbottsburg Baptist Pastorium
309 Bradshaw Rd
Bladenboro, NC 28320
(910) 648-4524
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Main Street
Bladenboro, NC
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Pinecrest Cemetery
Bladenboro, NC
Robert "Robbie" Bridger

Robert "Robbie" Bridger
Bladenboro — LTC Robert Emmett Bridger (US Army, Retired) passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at the age of 66. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alma Blackmon Bridger. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Shaw Bridger; his son, Kevin Bridger (Cory); his daughter, Jenna Bridger Alvey (Brett); his sisters, Joanne Grisham and Mary Makkonen (Timo); his brother, Tip Bridger; his father, James (Jimmy) Bridger; four grandchildren, Brady, Aaron, Abigail, and Caroline; and nieces Katie Stockwell, Paige Grisham and Alex Makkonen.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20 at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Bladenboro in the Fellowship Hall. There will be a graveside service at Pinecrest Cemetery in Bladenboro on Tuesday, May 21 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church on Main Street in Bladenboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 19 to May 20, 2019
