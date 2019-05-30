|
Dr. Robert Bruce Warlick
Southern Pines—Dr. Robert Bruce Warlick, 95, of Southern Pines died Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at First Health Hospice House in West End, NC.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 4th at the Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines, on Monday, June 3rd from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Bruce Warlick was the son of Alfred Caldwell and Lucy Harrelson Warlick of Gastonia, NC. He was preceded in death by his eldest brother Alfred Caldwell Warlick, III. He is survived by Brother Henry Conrad Warlick and wife Anne of Fredericksburg, VA, Sister Rachel Harrelson Dunn and husband Jim of Colfax, NC.
He received a BS Degree from Wake Forest University in 1944, DDS Degree from the Medical College of Virginia in 1946 and served in the U.S. Army Dental Corps earning the rank of Captain. After the Army, he moved to Aberdeen for a brief period to begin his dental career and then moved to Southern Pines where he practiced Dentistry for 44 years. He was a member of the NC Dental Society for 45 years, a member of the Pierre Fauchard Academy of General Dentistry, and was President of the Third District of the NC Dental Society.
Bruce's passion outside of dentistry was working with the Boy Scouts of America where he served as a Cub and Scout Master for Troop 223 for 15 years and created 32 Eagle Scouts. He also served on the Eagle Scout committee to give guidance to Life scouts as they progressed with their projects. He built a foldout camping trailer, entitled the "Spruce Goose" for family camping trips all over North Carolina. This led to a passion of motorhoming where he traveled across the country multiple times, including two trips to Alaska. Huntington Beach State Park, South Carolina was his favorite motorhome destination for over 35 years where he met lifelong friends from Canada and the U.S who scheduled annual trips together. When he was home he enjoyed gardening and feeding the local wildlife.
Bruce received numerous awards for his extensive volunteer work that include the Builders Cup in 1983 for leadership development in the Sandhill's area, the Silver Beaver Award for Service to the Boy Scout Occoneechee Council in 1966, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a State of North Carolina award for extraordinary service in 2012, and the Legion of Honor from Kiwanis International for 65 years of service in 2015. He also had the distinct honor of introducing former Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and Richard M. Nixon during campaign visits to Moore County. At his death he was one of the oldest members of the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills.
Surviving are his sons, Col Michael Bruce Warlick, USMC (Ret) and Dede from Stafford, Virginia, Stephen Baxter Warlick living in Southern Pines, Robert Bruce Warlick, Jr. and Rachel living in Carthage, and daughter, Alisone Warlick Carr, of Fayetteville; seven grandchildren. His loving spouse and favorite traveling companion in their motorhome, Joan Becker Warlick, passed away on February 1st, 2000. He also leaves behind his friend and companion Betty Suther of Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, Education Fund, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387 or to Boy Scout Troop #223, Senior Patrol Leader, Attn: Gregg Allen, COR Rep, 330 S. May St. Southern Pines, NC 28387
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 30 to June 1, 2019