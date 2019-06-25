Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Robert C. "Bob" Lewis Jr.

Fayetteville—Robert C. (Bob) Lewis, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC, died June 24, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1931, son of the late Nettie and Robert C. Lewis, Sr. Bob was a respected leader in the Fayetteville community. He earned his B. S. and Master's degrees in Public Education from East Carolina University and was recognized as an outstanding teacher, coach, and principal during his career. Bob was active in Cumberland County serving as a County Commissioner and elected to be Chairman of the Board in 1989. He also served on numerous other boards such as the Board of Trustees for FTCC for ten years and the ABC Board for eight years.

Bob loved his profession beginning at New Bern High School where he was teacher, coach, and assistant principal. He was inducted into the New Bern Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015. Bob then became principal at Jones High School and then moved to Seventy First High School as the principal from 1968 to 1976. He then moved to Seventy First Elementary School and retired in 1982.

Bob received numerous awards and recognitions during his career such as Outstanding Young Educators in 1964 and Cumberland County Principal of the Year in 1975. Most of all, Bob loved all his students and set high expectations for all to achieve.

Bob proudly served in the Korean War as a Combat Corpsman with the 1st Marine Division. He was a decorated veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sheryl, of 39 years, a daughter Robin Pellerin of Spanaway, Washington and son Robert (Bert) Lewis, III and wife Karen of Hoover, Alabama. Bob has five grandchildren, Jennifer, Tyler, Kristin, Logan, and Chad. One grandson Brandon who preceded him in death in 2012. He also has two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Highland Presbyterian Church at 111 Highland Avenue in Fayetteville. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the Highland Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, with the interment to follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery, Highway 301 South.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Highland Presbyterian Church.

