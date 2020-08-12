Robert "Bob" Carl Akers

Oklahoma City—Robert Carl Akers , 78 of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma passed away August 6th, 2020. Bob was born November 16th, 1941 in Duhring, West Virginia. Bob is survived by his wife Janet of their home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister Carol Kelley and husband Tom of Bradenton, Florida; brother Johnny Akers of Hillsville, Virginia; son Jody Akers and wife Marlo of Crouse, North Carolina; son-in-law Jon Sweet of Dorado, Puerto Rico; step daughter Cheryl Long and husband Doug of Yukon, Oklahoma. Five grandchildren Ashley Hughes and husband Aaron of Advance, North Carolina; Dustin Akers and wife Arielle of Hope Mills, North Carolina; Stephen Sweet of McClean, Virginia; Rebecca Sweet of McClean Virginia and Colby Long of Yukon, OK, and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Pauline Akers, daughter Ronda Sweet, sister Joyce Alvis. A Celebration of Robert's life will be held Friday August 14th at 10:00 a.m. at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City. Services are under the direction of Matthews Funeral Home Edmond, OK.



